Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. announces GREASE cast

Grease is the word! Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. is excited to announce the cast for their upcoming production of GREASE, from July 26-August 4, 2024.

“Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding T-Birds and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950’s in this rollicking musical,” reads a description from Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s website. “Head ‘greaser’ Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Born to Hand Jive,” “Beauty School Dropout,” and “We Go Together,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.”

2024 GREASE CAST:

Danny Zuko – Malcolm Bell

Sandy Dumbrowski – Madison Anderson

Betty Rizzo – Hayley Rhodes

Kenickie – Mason Clark

Doody – Trent Ledet

Marty – Lauren J. Rhodes-Charles

Roger – Evan Foret *

* Jan – Carissa Theriot

Carissa Theriot Sonny Latierri – Roland Bennett*

Roland Bennett* Frenchy – Michala Torres *

* Eugene Florczyk – Gavin Chauvin

Gavin Chauvin Patty Simcox – Laila Zirlott

Vince Fontaine – Wesley Vizier

Wesley Vizier Cha-Cha Digregorio – Brittany Bourque

Brittany Bourque Johnny Casino – Ray Rodrigue

Teen Angel – Shay Prosperie

Shay Prosperie Miss Lynch – Melinda Martin Adams

Waitress – Alissa Griffin

Ensemble – Kristen Rodrigue, Mallory Griffin, Francis Fremin*, Mackenzie Verdin*, Teagan Dominique, Kason Hebert*

*denotes TPI MainStage debut Director/Music Director – Kyle Davis

Assistant Director – Renée LeBlanc

Renée LeBlanc Stage Manager – Adriane Kyle Watson

Adriane Kyle Watson Choreographer – Rikki Broussard

About the Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc: Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues. This all changed in 1992 when the Playhouse found their home in what is known today as Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve, a branch of the United States National Park Service. More than twenty years later, Thibodaux Playhouse is still the primary resident of Jean Lafitte’s Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center Theatre. The bulk of the planning and rehearsals, however, take place off-site at Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s Headquarters located at 902 Jackson St. (The Studio) in Thibodaux. Thibodaux Playhouse produces four to five mainstage productions in its season, which extends from September to August. Additionally, the Playhouse hosts various workshops, productions, and classes through its outreach programs TPI Junior, TPI Teen, and TPI Field Trip.