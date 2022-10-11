Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute to host Annual Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon

Circle of H.O.P.E. will host its Annual Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon on Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. This year’s luncheon theme is “Hope is the Bright Light” and will feature Dr. Laura Chauvin, Medical Oncologist with Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, and Attorney Gerald Block. The luncheon will provide information about breast health and breast cancer, as well as stories by domestic violence survivors.

The annual luncheon is a partnership between Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute and Circle of H.O.P.E. The event is free, but does require registration. Those interested in attending can register by October 15 by contacting Danise Carter at (985) 227-7025 or emailing circleofhope2000@yahoo.com.

The mission of the Thibodaux faith-based organization is to provide programs for children and adults that promote the development of the skills necessary to become productive citizens through the linking of school, community resources, and the home. For more information, visit Circle of H.O.P.E on Facebook.

The Annual Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon will take place on the fourth floor at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, located at 608 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux.