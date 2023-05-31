Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute to kick off 2023 American Cancer Society Relay for Life-Lafourche Parish

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute will kick off the 2023 American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Lafourche Parish this Thursday. Cancer thrivers and survivors are invited to attend a special event at Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute on June 1 from 5:00–6:30 p.m. on the 4th floor. The social kick off event theme is “A Cure Would Be Magical.” Refreshments will be served, and RSVP is required by calling 985-493-4008.

Relay for Life—Lafourche will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Louisiana Cajun Bayou Visitor Center under the pavilion, located at 4484 Hwy 1, in Raceland. Read more about Relay for Life—Lafourche or make a donation here.

According to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life website,” Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. At Relay For Life you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You’ll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in our first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, we will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony. There will be opportunities to fundraise & fight back!”