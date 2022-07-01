Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center to host Teen Boot Camp

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center announced its upcoming Teen Boot Camp. “The camp designed to teach high school age teens how to properly perform the basic strength training exercise in the correct way,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. The boot camp is designed for teens looking to kick-start their fitness goals in a group setting. The program will combine cardio and strength training, as well as indoor and outdoor activities.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 12 – August 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Fitness Center. Teens 12 and up are eligible, and the cost is $120 members, and $150 nonmembers, no refunds will be issued. For more information, please visit the Member Services Desk or call 985-493-4950.