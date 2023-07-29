Thibodaux Regional Health System to host World Breastfeeding Celebration

Thibodaux Regional Health System invites expectant mothers to their World Breastfeeding Celebration on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The event will feature guest speaker Christen McDaniel, MD of Thibodaux Regional Pediatric Clinic, along with food and door prizes.

World Breastfeeding Week will take place from August 1 – August 7. This worldwide celebration aims to raise awareness about the numerous health benefits of breastfeeding, not only for the baby’s growth and development but also for the well-being of the mother. It serves as an opportunity to support and empower breastfeeding mothers, as well as educate communities about the critical role breastfeeding plays in nurturing a healthier future generation. Join the celebration in Thibodaux in the lobby at Thibodaux Regional Women’s Center from 10:30 a.m – noon. If you have any questions, call 985-493-4730.