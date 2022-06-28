Thibodaux Regional hosts Botox Event

June 28, 2022

Mark your calendar! If you missed Thibodaux Regionals last Botox event you’re in luck! Thibodaux Regional Plastic and  Reconstructive Surgery Clinic will host a botox event on Tuesday, July 19, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.



The clinic will administer FDA approved Botox/DYSPORT Cosmetic injections for $10 a unit. The injections provide predictable and subtle results with minimal down time, temporarily reducing the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead wrinkles. Early booking is recommended due to limited appointment times.

Registration for the event can be completed by contacting Thibodaux Regional Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic at (985) 493-4490.

