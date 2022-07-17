Thibodaux Regional offers complimentary weekly screenings

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced that Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center offers free blood pressure and glucose screenings every Wednesday, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “High blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death for Americans. High blood pressure is also very common. Tens of millions of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control.” In addition, glucose screenings can identify if too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream, “With diabetes, your body doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use it as well as it should. When there isn’t enough insulin or cells stop responding to insulin, too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream. Over time, that can cause serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.”

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center encourages the community to stop by and receive a screening to help evaluate your personal health risks and increase the chances for treatment and cure. For more information, contact Thibodaux Regional Health System at 985-493-4400.