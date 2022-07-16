Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club hosts Pop Up Open Gym

The Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club is accepting registration for its Pop Up Open Gym. The pop up event is open to female middle school and high school students and will host scrimmage styled games led by RISE coaches. The maximum number of participants is 32 students per night, participants will be assigned teams and courts upon arrival.

The open gym schedule will take place on the following dates:

High School: 9-12

July 18: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

August 4: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m

Middle School: 5-8

July 25: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

August 10: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The open gym will be held at Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center, located at 726 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux. Pre-registration for the event is required, and the cost is $10. Registration can be completed online, here.