Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex to host kids complimentary volleyball clinics

Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex is hosting complimentary Winter Volleyball Clinics for kids on December 27, 2022. Children is grades 3 -12 are eligible to participate. Lila Bordis, Georgia State University women’s beach volleyball player, will be the guest instructor alongside coaching staff from Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Team.

The goal of the clinic is help children improve skills for beach and indoor volleyball. The clinic will be held on December 27 at the following times:

Clinic grades 3 – 6, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Clinic for grades 7 – 12, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Registration can be competed onsite at time of clinic. Parents or legal guardian must be present to sign a liability waiver. For more information, call 985-493-4508.