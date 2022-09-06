Thibodaux Regional to Honor 9/11 Victims with Mile of Silence Event

In observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a 9/11 Mile of Silence remembrance ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12. The fitness center invites the community to join in as they honor the families, victims, survivors, first responders, and recovery workers who were affected by the horrific event.

The Mile of Silence will last for an hour, beginning at 8:46 a.m. Supporters will arrive at the walk tracking and gym to walk, row, pedal, or climb stairs for a mile in silence. Guests can check in at the front desk 30 minutes prior to the event.

The 9/11 Mile of Silence is free and open to the public. For more information or to sign up, please visit the Member Services desk or call 985-493-4950.