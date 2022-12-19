Thibodaux Regional to host 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding

December 19, 2022
December 19, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute will present 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding on January 14, 2023 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Beginning at 7 p.m. spectators will have the opportunity to watch some of the best riders in the world compete for a good cause. 


The James Pierce Invitational Bull Fight known as 8 Seconds to Glory is an event to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment of all cancers. All the proceeds from this event go back into the community.

Tickets will be available to purchase here. Children under the age of 1 will be admitted for free, without a seat. Child tickets for children ages 2-12, and adult tickets will be sold.



