Thibodaux Regional to host a Holiday Drive-Thru Lunch

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced a Holiday Drive-Thru Lunch this Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lunch is in celebration of the community, and will take place at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic in Houma. “We welcome you to drive up and enjoy a warm, complimentary meal,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

The Holiday Drive-Thru Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic, located at 1238 St. Charles Street, in Houma.