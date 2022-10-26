Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during the first three days of Thanksgiving break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.

Lead by trained counselors including fitness specialists, and Fit Kid staff members, participants will enjoy activities such as circuit stations, fitness games, outdoor games, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and more. Camp dates are November 21- 23 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Registration must be completed before November 20. The cost is $105 for members, and $110 for non members. To sign up call 985-493-4950 or visit the Member Services Desk.