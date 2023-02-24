Thibodaux Regional to host Festival of Hope event

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the first Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute Festival of Hope event will take place this spring. “As the region’s leader in providing high quality, compassionate cancer care, Thibodaux Regional is also committed to helping increase awareness, provide education and screenings and raise funds in the fight against cancer,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.

The two day cancer fundraising event will be held on April 13 and 15, 2023 and will include a golf tournament, 5K Run/Walk, and a musical concert with proceeds benefiting cancer patients. “We have put together a cancer event that will draw attention to the importance of cancer, will create some funding for education and treatment, and will bring the community together,” said Thibodaux Regional Health System Chief Executive Officer Greg Stock. “It’s going to be a great time, lots of good food, and fun.”

Festival of Hope Golf Classic– Thursday, April 13 at 8 a.m. at Ellendale Country Club, in Houma. The event will feature special Guest Mike Detillier.

Thursday, April 13 at 8 a.m. at Ellendale Country Club, in Houma. The event will feature special Guest Mike Detillier. Festival of Hope Run for the Ribbons – Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute. The event will include a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, 5K Fun Run/Walk, and a survivor celebration.

– Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute. The event will include a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, 5K Fun Run/Walk, and a survivor celebration. Festival of Hope Concert for the Cause– Saturday, April 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. The event will featuring Up and Coming Music Artist Kenedi Anderson and Soul Survivors.

“Each event is designed to offer hope and inspiration as well as honor cancer survivors and their families. We hope you will make plans to join us!” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.