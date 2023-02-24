Thibodaux Regional to host Festival of Hope event

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the first Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute Festival of Hope event will take place this spring. “As the region’s leader in providing high quality, compassionate cancer care, Thibodaux Regional is also committed to helping increase awareness, provide education and screenings and raise funds in the fight against cancer,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.
The two day cancer fundraising event will be held on April 13 and 15, 2023 and will include a golf tournament, 5K Run/Walk, and a musical concert with proceeds benefiting cancer patients. “We have put together a cancer event that will draw attention to the importance of cancer, will create some funding for education and treatment, and will bring the community together,” said Thibodaux Regional Health System Chief Executive Officer Greg Stock. “It’s going to be a great time, lots of good food, and fun.”
“Each event is designed to offer hope and inspiration as well as honor cancer survivors and their families. We hope you will make plans to join us!” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.