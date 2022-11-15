Thibodaux Regional Health System invites the community to a Holiday Jazz Concert. “Join us for an afternoon of holly, jolly, smooth Christmas jazz as Thibodaux Regional Health System and Music at St. John’s present our Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring George Bell & Friends with a special appearance by the Thibodaux Ukulele Club,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

The popular annual community event will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center’s fifth-floor banquet room. Admission for adults is $20/each, parents with children are $10/each, and students are free with a school I.D.