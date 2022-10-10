Thibodaux Regional WellTalks Educates about Breast Health During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Join Thibodaux Regional at various locations for a Breast Health and Breast Cancer educational series, WellTalk!

Join Dr. Omer Khokhar, Medical Oncologist, on Thursday, October 20 at noon at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic in Raceland.

Dr. Aimee Moran, Family Medicine, will be at the Assumption Parish Library in Napoleonville on Thursday, October 20, for an educational session as well at noon.

For those hoping to catch it in Houma, Dr. Caroline Robichaus, Family Medicine, will be at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic in Houma on Thursday, October 27 at noon.

WellTalk is a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. A light lunch will be served and registration is required. To register, call (985) 493-4374.