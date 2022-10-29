The Thibodaux Service League will host their highly anticipated Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe events on Saturday, December 3, at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux.

“The ladies of Thibodaux Service League invite you to their annual Christmas events, Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe. We look forward to these beloved events each year as it is a great family event that helps pour funds back into our community. We hope you can bring your family to take a Santa picture, get some shopping done, and engage in some Christmas fun! It is always such a magical and memorable time. It is one of my most favorite days of the year,“ said Thibodaux Service League President Heather Benoit.

A visit to Santa’s Land offers photos with Santa, reading books with Mrs. Claus, making crafts and a keepsake ornament, as well as games, and other activities. Snacks will also be provided. Tickets for the morning and afternoon sessions, as well as VIP tickets providing an extra hour of fun are available. Regular tickets are $15, and VIP tickets are $25. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and can be purchased here. The purchase of a Santa’s Land ticket will also provide admittance to Reindeer Rowe. The morning session will take place from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m, VIP entrance to the session will open at 8 a.m. The afternoon session will take place from 1:30 p.m- 4:00 p.m., VIP entrance to the session will open at 12:30 p.m.

The Reindeer Rowe Christmas market will feature local merchants all in one spot. Unique gifts, clothing and fashion items, as well as food will be available. This year, a limited number of VIP Shopping Experience tickets to the market will be sold. A VIP ticket will allow early entrance into the market, providing an extra hour of shopping, first grabs at merchandise, and a swag bag upon arrival. VIP tickets are $20 per person, and must be purchased in advance here. General admission tickets are $10 and can bet purchased online or at the door. Regular event hours are 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., VIP entrance will open at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from the events will benefit the Thibodaux Service League in their initiative to serve Thibodaux and the surrounding communities.