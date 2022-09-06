Thibodaux Tiger Baseball Team to Host Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Mark your calendar: Thibodaux High School Baseball team will host a Cornhole Fundraising Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hosted by Freddie Rodrigue, the tournament will kick off at 12:30 p.m., featuring live entertainment by THS Alumni Freddie Rodrigue and sound by DJ Flossy.

Cornhole sign up will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with two options available for participants to choose from:

Option 1 : Experienced Players/Advanced Division $40, per team, (BYOP) and $20 Blind Draw

Option 2: Playing for fun/Social Division $30 (BYOP) and $10 Blind Draw, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

A silent auction will take place following the tournament, and sweets and Desserts will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded to top teams in social division, with a 50% payout for advanced division. Admission to the event will be $10 for adults and $3 for students. All proceeds will benefit Thibodaux High School Tiger Baseball team for the upcoming season.

The Cornhole Fundraising Tournament will be held at KC Home, located at 108 St. Patrick Highway.

For more information, visit Thibodaux Tiger Baseball team on Facebook.