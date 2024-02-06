Thibodaux to host first annual Collector’s Con

Gamer’s Collecting Club, LLC of the Terrebonne-Lafourche Parish area is excited to announce Thibodaux’s first annual gaming convention Collector’s Con, coming June of 2024.

“I founded Gamer’s Collecting Club in 2020 and we have been providing the local community with top-notch video game and anime entertainment for four years,” said Owner and Founder of Gamers Collecting Club William ‘BJ’ Bergeron, Jr. “We started as a small community and have since grown into a business, and our vision is to become the go-to destination for all your nerdy needs. We strive to offer the latest and greatest local vendors that we can find, and we want to bring the gaming community back together in the South.”

Bergeron operates Gamer’s Collecting Club with his team, consisting of Shawn Broussard, Austin (AJ) Trahan, Darius Dalili, and Nick VanBuren. The events they offer the community are currently Anime Nights, Nerd Swap Convention, Podcasts (LAG), Gamer Club Gaming Tournaments, and the upcoming Collector’s Con.

“We are looking most forward to seeing all the happy gamers, both young and old, finding that game they have been wanting to own and finally taking it home to enjoy,” said Bergeron. “I myself am a gamer I own 4,100 physical games along with the complete Xbox 360 NA collection–so I know the excitement that comes with finding the right game. This will be Thibodaux’s first gaming convention and we are super excited to bring it to the town that I grew up in.”

Collector’s Con will feature over 30+ vendors consisting of cosplayers, artists, video games, collectables, coffee, food, tournaments, door prizes, and more. The event will take place June 1, 2024, at 1398 Cardinal Drive from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. Come see what the gamers from the ‘Nerdy South’ have to offer!

For more information about Collector’s Con or the Gamer’s Collecting Club, please visit their website.