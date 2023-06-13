Thibodaux to host Juneteenth Freedom Festival in MLK Park

Thibodaux Express, Shooting Stars, and Camp Moula are proud to present the Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 10:00a.m.-6:00 p.m. at MLK Park in Thibodaux. All businesses, teams, social groups, families, and more are invited to come out and celebrate a day of freedom in the park!

Juneteenth, also referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Celebrations date as far back as 1866, originating in Galveston, Texas, and eventually making their way across the country. Traig Wagner, Sr., the organizer of Thibodaux’s Juneteenth Festival, explained the importance of celebrating this federal holiday during a recent HTV10 segment. “Recognizing this day is a big deal, because it feels like validation. Its a truly inclusive celebration,” said Wagner. “While it may be about one particular race, it is about celebrating everyone. It is so important for our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to educate themselves on the origins of this holiday and why it is celebrated.”

Thibodaux’s Juneteenth celebration will include crafts, drinks, live music, and more for attendees to enjoy. “We are going to have games for kids, bounce houses, water slides, speakers, singers, dance teams, and poetry readings,” said Wagner. “There will be all kinds of vendors there to acknowledge the holiday, celebrate, and have some fun.” Juneteenth shirts will also be available for $20 for purchase in support of the event here. Check out the schedule of events below:

10:00 a.m: Juneteenth Yoga Class at 409 Fitness and Yoga Studio

Juneteenth Yoga Class at 409 Fitness and Yoga Studio 11:00 a.m: Altina Sims

Altina Sims 11:40 a.m: Dynasty Dancing Dolls

Dynasty Dancing Dolls 12:00 p.m: Myron Wright

Myron Wright 12:25 p.m: DeJae Broomfield

DeJae Broomfield 1:10 p.m: Ali Tolbert

Ali Tolbert 1:30 p.m: Inaugural Juneteenth “US” Award presentation

Inaugural Juneteenth “US” Award presentation 2:00-6:00 p.m: Live music by Dj2Real and McLac

Vendors for the event are now being accepted for the event. For more information about the upcoming Juneteenth Freedom Festival, or to apply to be a vendor, please call Traig Wagner, Sr. at (985) 709-4443.