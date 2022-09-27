ThiboGROW Downtown Sounds Advocates for Downtown Growth

Historic Downtown Thibodaux is a cultural, social, and retail center that has become the heart of local business. ThiboGROW, a local non-profit organization, aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with ‘Downtown Sounds’ concert series.

Matt Ory is a lawyer by day and a venture capitalist by night. He is a partner at AMO Trial Lawyers, owner of AMO title, a partner in Cache River Farms, a partner in various Smalls Sliders, co-owner of Rox’s Bar, and a commercial real estate developer. He loves Thibodaux and explained he has recently become frustrated, “I have to live here and became increasingly frustrated with the condition of Downtown and lack of commerce flowing through it,” he said, “Too many land owners just don’t care about the condition of their property… We needed to change that.” He stated that once the weir was removed, he decided to focus on downtown acquisitions to start repairing buildings and changing “the vibe” without relying on outside sources, “It’s a gem that just needs to be polished,” he expressed.

ThiboGROW is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization formed to advance economic growth in Downtown Thibodaux. Other than a CPA charge, the organization is truly non-profit and focuses on growing the downtown area. The organization plans to use the downtown area as a music venue to raise the majority of the funds to further growth. “Music was imperative in the stimulation of Downtown,” Ory said, “The idea is to have sponsors pay for the music, lighting, food, etc., and donate all gate admissions to a charity of choice.” He also voiced that the more people that visit downtown, the better for the exposure of all businesses and their economic well-being. The funds will go toward the Downtown area and several other charitable organizations.

The outlook of Thibodaux is bright and Ory said the initial support has been overwhelming. “When people can see monies sent to organizations, they are more [inclined] to attend. Simply asking someone for money is not fun; I rather give them something for their dollar such as a concert,” he said. He explained that it is much more impactful to grab $20.00 from 500 people than $10,000.00 from one person which stimulates attendance. “Our first concert allowed us to deliver a $15,000.00 check to the Colonel Athletic Association which was outstanding,” he said.

The next Downtown Sounds event will be Thursday, November 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The block party will feature Flow Tribe and Snapper & the Fishsticks. Invite your friends and family to enjoy a night out in Thibodaux! Tickets are $20 and ThiboGROW’s November proceeds will benefit The Bryant O’Neil Foundation. To purchase tickets, click here.

Ory believes in putting feet to faith when it comes to advocating for something you’re passionate about, “Talk is cheap. Actions speak much louder. If people truly want change, they have to attend these events and do their part,” he said.