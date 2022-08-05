Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche

Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!

Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one! Baby Bash | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m. – noon The Baby Bash has been moved to the drive-through area at Terrebonne General’s Women’s Center due to standing water from recent weather, but that doesn’t stop the event from being helpful! The free event is for new and expecting parents and families of infants and toddlers. The bash is open to the public and includes a variety of baby and toddler health and wellness resources. It also aims to connect parents to local precnancy and parenting experts. Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, activities include lactation guidance, peditricians to answer questions, and a car seat fitting station provided by the Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force. Goodie bags are available for the first 75 guests. Lafourche Central Market | Saturday, August 6 | 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 4484 LA-1, Raceland Shop for local produce and goods such as fruits, vegetables, and baked goods along with gifts made by local crafters, farmers, and businesses. This is the perfect spot to shop local and find something unique to remember Lafourche! Back to School Blessings | Saturday, August 6 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Living Word Church, Schriever All are welcome to the Back to School Blessings tomorrow! The back to school event will include free jambalaya, free school supplies while supplies last, and free hair cuts (from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). To schedule your child’s haircut appointment, call 985-851-6915. 28th Annual Fuzzbait Invitations Banquet | Saturday, August 6 | Noon | Houma Civic Center The Fuzz Bait Rodeo Association was created as an organization to promote a healthy relationship between law enforcement agencies and the general public. The annual banquet features awarded prizes and door prizes and tickets are required to enter. Click here for more information. Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring the Poboys | Saturday, August 6 | 7:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out for a fais do-do at your local distillery! The Poboys will be performing with no cover so you can lift your spirits!