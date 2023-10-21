This December, come decorate Christmas trees for a good cause!

It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit– MacDonell Children’s Services of Houma has announced their Celebrate the Children Christmas Event and Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will return December 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Downtown Houma Courthouse! Grab your team and get ready to decorate!

“We are so excited to be bringing back our Christmas Tree Decorating event,” said Heidi Pellegrin with MacDonell Children’s Services. “We participated in the Blackberry Festival this past may as our main fundraiser, but still wanted to do something during the holiday season for our community. This decorating contest is something everyone can get excited about–we invite families, groups of friends, office workers, and more to come out and get into the Christmas spirit together!”

Christmas tree decorating teams will deck their trees out with classic, crazy, or original decorations, competing for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and People’s Choice awards. Entry into the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is $20, with all proceeds going towards MacDonell Children’s Services. The local non-profit is also partnering with the Haven for their 2023 Christmas event, and will have a Kids Corner, including a special appearance from Mrs. Clause.

“We just love to see people from the community come out and get into the holiday spirit in support of a great cause,” explained Pellegrin. “The community is such a big part of helping us do what we do and raise money for kids, and their support makes our job so much easier. This will be a great event for everyone.”

Information about how to sign your team up for the contest, including details and rules, can be found here. For more information, please visit MacDonell’s Facebook or website.