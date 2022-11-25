Looking for something festive this weekend? No worries, there’s plenty from Small Business Saturday shopping to music. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in our area:

Trivia Night at the Distillery | Friday, November 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out to your local distillery for trivia night! Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with the game at 8 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum if 21 years or older!

Music: No Posers | Friday, November 25 | 9 p.m. – Midnight | Whiskey Haven, Houma

Market at the Plaza | Saturday, November 26 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Chateau Plaza, 488 Corporate Dr., Houma Come out for the Second Annual Small Business Saturday Market. This will be a FREE show for everyone to come and support our local community’s small businesses. They will have a wide variety of local vendors of all sorts, face painting, and other family activities to enjoy. The Grinch may even make another appearance this year to spread his form of Christmas cheer.

Small Business Saturday Market at the Library | Saturday, November 26 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library parking lot DATE AND TIME MAY CHANGE Join the Makers Market in supporting Small Business Saturday! All participating vendors are local, small businesses selling products that they either grew, created, or produced themselves.

Saturday with Santa at GG’s | Saturday, November 26 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | GG’s Children’s Boutique 1437 St Charles St Suite 113, Houma Santa is loading up his sleigh and heading down south on a Saturday! He will be at GG’s Houma location! Bring the kids and say hello! No appointments are needed, just come by and snap a picture with the big guy. Your littles will also be able to write their Christmas list and leave with reindeer food!

Rock Another Day | Saturday, November 26 | 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Southdown Plantation, Houma The Rock Another Day event is an outdoor concert among the majestic oaks of Southdown Plantation in Houma, Louisiana. The event will include headliners such as Louisiana natives Marc Broussard, Bag of Donuts, and Le Bon Temps. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and education!

Music: Corey D & Friends | Saturday, November 26 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | On the Canal Bar

MJ Dardar Band Album Release Event | Saturday, November 26 | 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. | The Balcony, Houma MJ Dardar debuts new record “The Reason Why”

Music: Caniacs! | Sunday, November 27 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | On the Canal Bar