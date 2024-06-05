Three performers announced for Summer 2024 Swamp Stomp Music Series

The Cajun Music Preservation Society is excited to announce three Cajun musicians performing in their beloved Swamp Stomp Music Series this summer!

Lovers of all things Cajun are invited to come to Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux to enjoy a toe-tapping music and a fun celebration.

The goal of the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make traditional Cajun music available to the public as much as possible. The society, which was started in 2014, was started when several local cultural enthusiasts noticed there was a need to promote local Cajun music.

The 2024 summer Swamp Stomp Music Series events are free and open to the public. The performers are as follows:

June 22, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 PM – T’Monde

July 27, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 PM – Cameron Fontenot & The Rhythm Aces

August 24, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 PM – Jimmy Breaux & Friends

Alongside their Swamp Stomp Music Series, the Cajun Music Preservation Society hosts “Cajun Jams” every first and third Wednesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Gina’s at the Legion. These casual, family-friendly events are an opportunity for anyone to come out and play Cajun music with their fellow community members. “Anyone, of any age, skill set, or musical background is welcome to come out and play at the Jams,” said Misty Leigh McElroy with the society. Even if you do not play an instrument, locals are invited to come out and enjoy the music and dancing.

For more information about the Cajun Music Preservation Society or their Swamp Stomp Music Series, please visit their Facebook.