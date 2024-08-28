Thrive on the Bayou to host Women’s Networking Event, fostering community connections

Are you a business woman, or aspiring entrepreneur wondering where to start? Are you looking to make professional connections? Look no further! Thrive On the Bayou, a collective of exceptional, forward-thinking women dedicated to effecting positive change in local parishes, is excited to present their upcoming Thrive and Inspire Women’s Networking Event.

Come out on September 5, 2024 at the Houma Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (114 Tourist Drive in Gray) from 5:30-7:00 PM to meet, learn, and grow with other local women, and launch your professional aspirations. This is Thrive on the Bayou’s 2nd networking event of 2024, with the first one taking place in April.

“Our goal is to foster meaningful connections between women in the community, especially those who are either business owners or aspiring business owners,” said Tonya Harris, President of Thrive on the Bayou. “Seeing other women thrive in business is a really powerful thing and has a huge impact on our community as a whole– we believe we are stronger together!”

Photos provided by Thrive on the Bayou.

There is no registration required to attend the event. Organizers wish to emphasize you do not need to be a formal business owner to attend.

Powered by Thrive on the Bayou, Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region and the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, don’t miss this opportunity to mix and mingle with some of the leading ladies in our community. Thrive on the Bayou encourages everyone to never underestimate the power of networking – having the right conversation at the right time with the right person can open doors you never knew existed and lead to opportunities beyond your imagination!

For more information about the Women’s Networking Event, please reach out to Thrive on the Bayou via their Facebook page.