Thrive on the Bayou to host Women’s Networking Event

Are you a business woman or aspiring entrepreneur? Thrive On the Bayou, a collective of exceptional, forward-thinking women dedicated to effecting positive change in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and surrounding parishes, is excited to present their upcoming Thrive and Inspire Networking Event for Women.

Come out on April 18, 2024 at the Rotary Centennial Plaza in Houma from 5:30-7:30 PM to meet, learn, and grow with other Bayou Region women, and launch your professional aspirations.

“This is going to be a really powerful event. We are excited to bring together women in our community and encourage them to network,” explained Tonya Harris, President of Thrive on the Bayou. “We want to help introduce women in our area to the WBA and all the opportunities they have here.”

Powered by Thrive on the Bayou, Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region and the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce , as well as vendor sponsors LEADERtique and Rise Above Media, don’t miss this opportunity to “Mix and Mingle” with some of our leading ladies in our community. Thrive on the Bayou encourages everyone to never underestimate the power of networking – having the right conversation at the right time with the right person can open doors you never knew existed and lead to opportunities beyond your imagination!