THRIVE! To host 2nd Annual Heartbeat Soiree

THRIVE! invites all community members to join them on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Thibodaux Regional Health System Wellness Center for their 2nd Annual Heartbeat Soiree. Come enjoy free admission, door prizes, and an interactive, energy-filled evening of food, fun, and healthy lifestyle activities.

THRIVE! is a collective of exceptional, forward-thinking women dedicated to effecting positive change in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and surrounding parishes. Through impactful programming such as the Heartbeat Soiree, THRIVE! aims to inspire individuals to lead healthier, prosperous, and purposeful lives.

The Heartbeat Soiree will feature 27 vendors who will be giving presentations, information, and demonstrations on how to live your healthiest life.

“With our Heartbeat Soiree, not only do we want to promote healthy lifestyles for those in our parish, but we also want to identify and close health gaps,” said Tonya Harris, President of Thrive Together. “One of our big focuses at this event is health promotion and equity. We are looking so forward to making this Heartbeat Soiree high-energy, interactive, and fun for members of the community– including not only heart health information, but information on holistic healing and more.”

For more information on Thrive Together’s upcoming Heartbeat Soiree, please visit their Facebook page.