Tickets are now available for Big Brims and Healthy Skin Luncheon

Learn the best ways to protect your skin– in style! Tickets for the Big Brims and Healthy Skin luncheon are now available. The event will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Ellendale Country Club.

Big Brims & Healthy Skin is an annual luncheon dedicated to raising awareness about skin cancer and melanoma prevention.” At the event, we go over the most common types of skin cancer, how to identify them, and more,” explained Dr. Alexis Duke, MD, FAAD, who has been practicing dermatology in the Terrebonne Parish community for more than a decade. “We also explain how to really read your sunscreen bottle and understand what type of sunscreen you need to be wearing. We go through that so people are educated and make the right choices to protect their skin.” Big Brims & Healthy Skin attendees will enjoy drinks, lunch, bingo, a raffle, and fabulous swag, and are invited to wear their biggest and most beautiful hat to participate in their hat contest. Miss Louisiana USA 2023 Sylvia Masters will serve as a special guest. “We want to bring awareness of skin cancer to our community, what to look for, and ways to prevent it,” said Dr. Duke.

All proceeds for Big Brims & Healthy Skin will go to the Bayou Region to fund cancer prevention and education efforts at Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information about the event, please visit their Facebook page. For questions on the best ways to prevent melanoma, or to schedule an appointment, please call Dr. Duke’s office at (985) 868-1810.