Tickets are now on sale for adult-only Le Petit “After Dark” production

You know and love Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s family-friendly offerings of shows– so get ready for the edgier, even more exciting Le Petit After Dark!

Le Petit After Dark extends the mission of Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne by offering shows in tandem with its “main stage” season. Le Petit After Dark is working to broaden our community’s experiences through thought-provoking material and quality productions covering a wide-range of topics that address more adult subject matter and, therefore, may not be suitable to the broader Le Petit patronage.

Le Petit After Dark offers more flexible and casual theatre experiences, staging their shows both in their home theatre and venues throughout the Houma region.

“Le Petit After Dark started in October of 2016 with our production of The Exonerated– we noticed that no one in our area was putting on shows with more mature, adult themes. We just want to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy local theatre,” explained Liz Folse, director with Le Petit. “We are excited to announce that our upcoming production, The Vagina Monologues, will be our first After Dark play of the season on our home turf at Le Petit Theatre.”