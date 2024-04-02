Tickets are now on sale for the 2nd Annual Thibodaux on Tap Craft Beer Festival

April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has announced tickets are now on sale for their 2nd annual craft beer festival, Thibodaux on Tap!

 

Thibodaux on Tap will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Downtown Thibodaux at 6:00 p.m, and participants will be able to come sample 2oz tastings of craft beer from distillers across Louisiana. There will also be local food vendors and live music for everyone to enjoy!


 

Ticket sales will be limited to manage crowd size and provide a more enjoyable experience, so do not hesitate to purchase your tickets soon. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable, and may be purchased here. All participants must be 21+ to attend Thibodaux on Tap.

 

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook page or contact Danielle Stein at danielle@thibodauxmainstreet.com.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

