Tickets are now on sale for the 45th Annual TAWASI Antiques & Art Show

The 45th Annual TAWASI Antiques & Art Show is coming to Thibodaux’s Warren J. Harang, Jr. Auditorium on September 8, 9, and 10, 2023.

As stated on their official website, “The TAWASI Civic Club was formed in 1947. The organization took its name from an Indian word meaning friends or helper. Through the annual antiques show, the club lives up to its name by contributing all of the net proceeds to worthy projects, schools, and charities in the area.” Antique lovers can come shop hundreds of carefully-curated goods from quality vendors across the country, including antique furniture, jewelry, books, glassware, art, silver, tools and more. See as complete list of vendors who will be present selling art and antiques here.

Tickets for the TAWASI Show are $10 per person. Each ticket is valid for all three days of the event. Tickets may be purchased here. The event dates and times are as follows:

Friday, September 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

For more information about the TAWASI Antique & Art Show, please visit their Facebook or official website.