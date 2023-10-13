Tickets are now on sale for the B.I.G. Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships

The Bayou Industrial Group will host their Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships, presented by REV/REV Business, scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Nicholls State University John L. Guidry Stadium. This gathering serves to raise funds for B.I.G. scholarships benefiting local students at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College.

Guests can anticipate an evening of delectable Louisiana seafood, featuring an array of options, along with refreshing beer, soft drinks, and water. Live music will set the ambiance, and a lively auction will add to the excitement. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

B.I.G. recently awarded $39,000 in scholarships to twelve local students who are attending Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. B.I.G has awarded approximately $150,000 dollars in scholarships since the program’s inception in 1998. The scholarships are funded through the proceeds of BIG’s Annual Seafood Social. “Our scholarship program was designed to facilitate access to the education and training that will prepare these students for the next steps in their lives and careers.” said B.I.G. Scholarship Chair Steve Barbera.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please reach out to info@bayouindustrialgroup.com. Join a fantastic evening with delicious food while contributing to a great cause!