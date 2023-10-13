Tickets are now on sale for the B.I.G. Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships

Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Hosts Bayou Briefing with Parish President Archie ChaissonOctober 13, 2023
The Bayou Industrial Group will host their Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships, presented by REV/REV Business, scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Nicholls State University John L. Guidry Stadium. This gathering serves to raise funds for B.I.G. scholarships benefiting local students at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College.
Guests can anticipate an evening of delectable Louisiana seafood, featuring an array of options, along with refreshing beer, soft drinks, and water. Live music will set the ambiance, and a lively auction will add to the excitement. Tickets are now available for purchase here.
For those interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please reach out to info@bayouindustrialgroup.com. Join a fantastic evening with delicious food while contributing to a great cause!