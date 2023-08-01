Tickets are now on sale for the Bryant O’Neil Foundation’s “Rock Another Day Does Suits & Sequins” Fundraiser!

The Bryant O’Neil Foundation presents their FUNdraiser, “Rock Another Day Does Suits & Sequins!” The event will take place Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dominique’s Bistro from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser will provide a night of amazing food and drinks, live music provided by local band Le Bon Temps, and a fantastic silent and live auction. Participants are invited to come dance the night away in their best sequined attire!

“Words cannot fully express our appreciation for the support we have received with Rock Another Day and The Bryant O’Neil Foundation,” said Kacey DeRoche with the Bryant O’Neil Foundation. “We have been able to put three amazing suicide awareness and prevention programs into the community in just one short year. These programs, My Ascension: The Emma Benoit Documentary; Rachel’s Challenge; and Jason Evert, played an enormous role in shining some light into the darkness of suicide and have already had a significant impact on the students at several schools in our community. We are continuously researching and forming new amazing contacts in this field of Suicide Awareness and Prevention. With the continued support of our community, we will make a difference.”

Tickets may be purchased here for $125 per ticket. Attendees must be 21 years of age or over. There are a limited number of tickets available due to the constraints of this year’s venue so make sure to purchase your tickets online soon.