Tickets are now on sale for Thibodaux on Tap Craft Beer Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the newly announced local craft beer festival, Thibodaux on Tap! The event is hosted by Thibodaux Main Street, Inc, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, and Explore Louisiana, and is set to take place Saturday, June 17, 2023 on the corner of West 2nd and St. Philip Street in Thibodaux.

“We want this to be a fun, comfortable event for people to enjoy,” said Downtown Thibodaux Executive Director Danielle Stein. “We are very excited about it!” Participants will be able to purchase a ticket to come sample 2oz tastings of craft beer from distillers across Louisiana. There will also be local food vendors and live music from roughly 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Thibodaux Main Street Inc. will offer four types of tickets for purchase: general admission, VIP, designated driver, and designated driver VIP. Make sure to act quickly– tickets will be limited!

Tickets can be purchased now here. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend the festival. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc’s Facebook or call (985) 413-9886.