Tonight’s Sweet Summer Concert Benefits CASA of Terrebonne

Merlene Guidry Freeman
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Zack’s Frozen Yogurt is hosting a sweet summer concert benefiting CASA of Terrebonne tonight, July 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live music, eat free hot dogs, enjoy sweet treats and Big Easy Kettle all for a cause! Dayton Tuner will take the stage at 5:00 p.m. and Maurice Maurice will follow after at 6:00 p.m. Mauice Maurice, who was on American Ido, recently stirred up the Houma community when he pulled up at a Martin Luther King Jr. gas station prompting locals to pull up tailgate-style for an evening of music.

A portion of tonight’s proceeds goes to CASA and the event will be at Zack’s located at 1297 St. Charles St. in Houma.

 

 

Heidi Guidry
