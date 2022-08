State Senator Mike Fesi will hold two public town hall meetings to hear from constituents and learn more about the types of bills and projects that will benefit District 20.

“At the meeting, I would like to hear what is important to you for the future legislative session,” said Sen. Fesi.

The meetings are scheduled as follow:

Wednesday, August 17

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Event Center, 200 Moffet Road, Houma

Wednesday, August 24

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Larose Civic Center, 307 East 5th Street, Larose