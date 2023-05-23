TPCG announces Coastal Day

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced Coastal Day 2023! The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center.

Come out and join the rest of the community in experiencing an interactive showcase of Terrebonne Parish’s flood risk reduction and coastal restoration projects. The public will be able to view flood gates, levees, lock systems, pump stations, and more to educate themselves on these local safety measures. The event is completely open to the public, and free food and drink will be provided. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website.