TPCG Division of Parish Athletics & Leisure to launch Pokémon Go Community Days, beginning this weekend

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Division of Parish Athletics & Leisure is pleased to announce new Pokémon Go Community Days!

Pokémon fans, or anyone looking to get some fresh air and enjoy Downtown Houma, are invited to come out to Courthouse Square on April 7, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the first Community Day Classic.

“This parish administration is committed to serving populations with the Division of Athletics & Leisure that haven’t been well-served in the past,” explained Jim Wendell, Director of Quality of Life for Terrebonne Parish. “We want to provide better opportunities for everyone to get out into our community and enjoy a fun activity, even if it isn’t a traditional sport. We thought Pokémon Go Community Days would be a great place to start.”

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which first debuted in 2016. The game uses mobile devices with GPS capability to locate, capture, train, and battle virtual Pokémon, much like the original games/series, which appear as if they are in the player’s real-world location. The game is free to play, and can be downloaded on the App Store.