TPCG to host 2nd Annual POW/MIA National Recognition Day

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will host their 2nd Annual POW/MIA National Recognition Day at 12:15 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in Houma.

“September is the national month of recognition for those POW/MIA military,” explained Anne Picou with the TPCG. “A private citizen brought to our attention that we did not have a proper ceremony to recognize this important month, so we are happy to bring this back for the second yea in a row.” The ceremony will include a recitation of the Pledge, a prayer, and a special reading.

James Lecompte, the citizen which urged the TPCG to host a POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony, explained that he got the idea following Hurricane Ida. “Following the destruction of Hurricane Ida, I noticed the POW Flag in downtown Houma was missing,” Lecompte said. “I asked the government to replace it, and since it was during September, we brought members of the Marine Corps out and held a remembrance ceremony. I’m glad we are doing it again, as it is great way to keep morale up and honor their service.”