TPCG to host “Boys to Men” Mentorship Event

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government with the Louisiana Department of Health will host a “Boys to Men” Mentorship Event on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium.

The Mentorship Event is dedicated towards young men in poverty stricken communities who may not have access to mental, physical, and emotional safety resources. The event will link the young men with positive male role models who will encourage them and speak to them about choices, consequences and the impact of making the right decisions.

Although the information is specifically designed to reach boys ages 12-16, all ages younger or older are encouraged to attend. “We want boys of all ages to feel like they are welcome to attend this event,” said event organizer Christie Howard. “It will be beneficial for everyone.”

The event is free, but registration to reserve a spot is required. Please register here. For more information, please contact Christie Howard at christie.howard@tpcg.org or (985) 857-3788, or Stacey Martin at stacey.martin@tpcg.org or (985) 857-3606.