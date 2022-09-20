TPCG to host final Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced that it will host the final Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday September 21, 2022. The Parish-Wide Wrap Up will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to offer updates, field questions, and listen to the community.

“We want your feedback, so tell us what’s important for your community. Information collected from these meetings will be used to help direct funds and determine priorities within communities across Terrebonne Parish” reads a statement from TPCG. For more information on the community meetings visit tpcg.org/IdaRecovery.