TPCG to host Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting for Gray/Schriever community

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will host its second Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, for residents of the Gray/Schriever community. The meeting will feature representatives from several agencies who will provide updates, field questions, and listen to the concerns of the community.

“We want your feedback, so tell us what’s important for your community. Information collected from these meetings will be used to help direct funds and determine priorities within communities across Terrebonne Parish. No one knows a community better than its residents,” reads a statement from TPCG.

This week’s meeting will be held at Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch, located at 4130 W. Park Ave, in Gray from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.