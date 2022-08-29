TPCG to host three Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings this week

Today marks one year since Hurricane Ida plowed into the gulf, destroying communities across the Bayou Region. Although it has been one year since the category 4 storm made landfall, many communities are still living with the devastation that was left behind. In an effort to provide assistance to impacted communities, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government partnered with CSRS, FEMA, and The Workforce Group, hosting a series of Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings, providing updates, answering questions, and listening to the community.

The next meeting will be held today, August 29, for residents of the Grand Caillou/Dulac community. Another meeting will be held on August 31 for the residents of the Chauvin community, and on September 1 for residents of Houma. The meetings will feature representatives from several agencies who will answer questions and listen to concerns. “We want your feedback, so tell us what’s important for your community. Information collected from these meetings will be used to help direct funds and determine priorities within communities across Terrebonne Parish. No one knows a community better than its residents,” reads a statement from TPCG.

Today’s meeting will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church Youth Center, located at 6641 Grand Caillou Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Montegut Fire Department located at 1105 Highway 55, from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch, located at 151 Library Dr. from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. For more information visit http://tpcg.org/idarecovery/. All meetings are free and open to the public.