TPCG Tree Board provides update on available trees for 17th Annual Tree Giveaway

This event is for Terrebonne Parish residents only, and there will be a limit of two trees per household. The Tree Board will open registration at 8:30 a.m., and the tree giveaway will begin at 9:00 a.m.

This Tree Giveaway program is made possible by a generous grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Through their support, Terrebonne Parish citizens can benefit from the physical and mental health advantages of being exposed to healthy, lush trees.

The La Terre Master Gardeners, LSU AgCenter, and members of the Parish Tree Board will assist each resident in choosing the right tree from a selection of native Louisiana species and instruct them on how to plant and care for their tree of choice.

The purpose and goal of the Tree Board is primarily the planting and preservation of trees on Parish- owned public properties. The Tree Board typically meets once a month at 11:30 a.m. at the Waterlife Museum. For more information on the Tree Board, visit tpcg.org/treeboard. If you are interested in becoming a member of the board, access the application online.

Keep up to date with the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board by following their Facebook page.