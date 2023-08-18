TPL announces Fall Makers Market

The Terrebonne Parish Library System announces its first Fall Makers Market will take place on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Library. This market will feature produce and products from local farmers, artists, cooks, and creators.

On August 14, TPL announced a hold on the Tuesday Downtown Houma Makers Markets due to unfavorable heat conditions. Following the Fall Makers Market, the weekly Tuesday markets will return. For more information, please contact Emily Elliott at eelliott@mytpl.org or follow the Downtown Houma Makers Market on Facebook.