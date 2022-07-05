TPL hosts Board Games at the Library tonight!

Pull out your favorite board game! Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to enjoy a night away from electronic devices at its monthly Board Games at the Library event, tonight, July 5, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Held at TPL’s main branch, gamers will enjoy a night of socializing and team building while playing classic board games like tic tac toe, monopoly, and connect four.

Guests are welcome to bring their own board games, or enjoy playing games provided by the library. Instructions will be provided for all game stations. The game night is open to the public, and is for those ages 15 and older. For more information on the event, contact the library at 985-876-5861. The event takes place the first Tuesday of the month.