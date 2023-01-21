TPL offers first Masterclass: Understanding Diversity in the Workplace

Terrebonne Parish Library System has announced their first Masterclass taking place at the North Branch on Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The Masterclass is titled “Understanding Diversity in the Workplace” and will be led by Dr. Steven Kenney Jr. from Nicholls State University. Dr. Kenney currently serves as AVP for Human Resources, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, EEO Coordinator, and Title IX Coordinator for Nicholls State University. Through his positions at the school, Dr. Kenney works to prevent discrimination and provide assistance when needed to the Nicholls State University community and Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes as a whole.

If you are interested in registering for TPL’s kickoff Masterclass, or have further questions about the event, please email mbeautry@mytpl.org or call (985) 876-5861. To reach out to Dr. Kenney directly, please email steven.kenney@nicholls.edu. Guests are invited to bring a lunch.