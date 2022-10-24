TPL Partners with LSU Ag Center to Host Dining with Diabetes 4-Part Class

Save the date! November is National Diabetes Month and Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with the LSU AgCenter to host a four-part Dining with Diabetes class in an effort to spread awareness and inform the community.

The discussions will be led by RDN, LDN and Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux and are geared towards those diagnosed with diabetes, are pre-diabetic and those who want to take control of their health. The classes will provide participants with the foundation needed to make the decisions that are best for themselves and their families; and will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 2 : discussing “what is diabetes?”

Wednesday, Nov. 9: discussing carbohydrates and sweeteners

Wednesday, Nov. 16: discussing fats and sodium

Wednesday, Nov. 30: discussing vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Classes will be held at Terrebonne Parish library main branch at 1 p.m.

Registration for the four-part course is not required but encouraged. Those interested in participating can register by contacting Kati Callais at (985) 876-5861 or email kcallais@mytpl.com