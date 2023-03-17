TPL to celebrate Main Library’s 20th Anniversary

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library is celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 151 Library Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

An opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. with free family events to follow including live Cajun music, free snowballs, color explosion walk, a magic show from Magician David LeBoeuf, family story times, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Adoption Tent, and more.

For a full schedule of events, please visit mytpl.org.

On April 24, 2003, the library system closed the 8,500-square-foot, 52-year-old building on the corner of Roussell and Verret Street. The 70,000-square-foot main library was the first library in Louisiana to offer drive-thru service and is the only library in the state with an amphitheater. The building is equal to 1.35 football fields. The main library is the only library in the region to have a bubble wall as entrance to the children’s section.

With technology advancement in mind, the main library was constructed with space for more than 110 public computers and a distance education center, furnished with video conferencing equipment for high school students to take pre-college courses, local college students to enroll in out-of-parish universities, and businesses to attend sessions from anywhere in the world.

The 1,000 sq. foot genealogy and local history room has been recognized as the best in the region.

Edward J. Laperouse Metal Works Inc. was recognized with the NCRA Gold Circle Award in 2004 for outstanding contributions to the roofing industry with the work done on the main library.

The main library holds 66,259 adult fiction and non-fiction books, 42,918 juvenile and young adult fiction and non-fiction books, along with 11,833 DVDs.

The creative lab allows citizens to expand their talents or learn a new skill with numerous tools available for usage. The lab has 3D printers, sewing machines, Cricut machine, and a GlowForge laser machine. Numerous classes and free time are held weekly.

Three meeting rooms and a board room allow local organizations to hold gatherings. An average of 148 meetings are held each month. Nine study rooms accommodate small group study.

The main library was recognized for Community Service Leadership in 2008 and 2012 by the Internal Revenue Service.

The library system has been recognized with the Louisiana Library Association’s 2004 and 2022 James O. Modisette Award, which honors the best public library system in Louisiana.

The library system has also been awarded the Public Library Association’s 2014 Innovation Award, and has been a top 15 finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018. This is one of the top honors a library and museum can receive.